Scripps Networks Profits Jump 20.1% in Third Quarter

Scripps Networks Interactive posted strong profits in the

third quarter.

Net income rose 20.1% to $118.4 million, or 78 cents a

share, in the third quarter, from $98.6 million, or 65 cents a share, a year

ago.

Income from continuing operations rose to $0.78 per share,

up 20%.

Revenues rose 12% to $566 million. Distribution revenues

were up 14.7% to $168.4 million in the quarter.

Advertising revenues rose 10% to $377 million in a quarter

that was largely expected to be fairly weak for programmers competing with the

Olympics.

The new Cooking Channel was particularly strong for Scripps

Networks, with revenue jumping 31%. DIY was up 26% and Food Network whipped up

an 11% gain.

"Our positive third

quarter results demonstrate in a powerful way the ubiquitous nature of our

popular lifestyle brands," CEO Ken Lowe said in a statement. "Our networks and

related businesses engage millions of media consumers every day, not just on

television, but on smart phones, tablets, newsstands and in thousands of retail

outlets across America. We've established ourselves as clear leaders in our

ability to influence consumer purchasing decisions in the home, food and travel

categories. And in the process, we've created tremendous value for our

shareholders."

Among Scripps Networks channels, revenue was $199 million at

Food Network, up 11%. For HGTV revenues were $195 million, up 8.1% Revenues at Travel

Channel were $68.9 million, up 10%. DIIY Network had $29.9 million in revenue,

up 26%. Cooking Channel revenues rose 31% to $21.6 million, and revenues rose

15% to $6.9 million at Great American Country.