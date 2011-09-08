Scripps Networks Names NBC Vet Head of Distribution

Henry Ahn, a senior distribution executive, is leaving NBCUniversal to become executive VP of content distribution and marketing for Scripps Networks Interactive.

Ahn will be based at Scripps Networks' headquarters in Knoxville and report to John Lansing, president of Scripps Networks, effective Oct. 1. He replaces Lynne Constantini, executive VP, affiliate sales and marketing, who left in May, the company said.

In his new post, Ahn will be responsible for distribution strategy for Scripps Networks Interactive's television brands and related video content across all platforms.

"Henry is a respected industry leader with the ability to influence and maintain key relationships at all levels," said Lansing in a statement. "He has extensive cross-divisional experience and has demonstrated excellent problem-solving skills, which is vital in today's competitive business climate."

Ahn had been with NBCU for 17 years. His most recent title was executive VP for NBCU's TV networks distribution. Before that, he worked at HBO and Comedy Central.

NBCU has lost a number of senior executives since Comcast took control of the media company in January.

"Scripps Networks Interactive represents some of the most compelling and beloved brands in all of media," said Ahn "Everyone in our industry is dealing with the challenge of redefining just what the video experience is and how it will continue to evolve. What excites me about this move is that SNI is in a great position to lead that discussion and influence the future of the media industry."

Scripps Networks International owns lifestyle media brands including HGTV, Food Network, DIY, Travel Channel and Cooking Channel. It also operates 10 web properties.