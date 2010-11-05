Scripps Networks Bumped from U-Verse

Scripps Networks

Interactive's channels were dropped from AT&T U-Verse TV service Friday

morning.

Both sides said

they were disappointed that negotiations did not result in a deal. In competing

statements, Scripps said it had reached a financial agreement, but AT&T

said Scripps was seeking double the rate it gets from other distributors.

Both companies also said there was a dispute over the use of content on digital

platforms.

U-verse has about

2.7 million customers. The Scripps networks affected are HGTV, Food Network,

DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country. It also recently

dropped Hallmark Channel in a subscription fee dispute.

Scripps said it

offered an extension to keep the channels on U-verse, but was turned down.

"Let me start

by saying this impasse is not about money," said John Lansing, president of

Scripps Networks, in a statement.. "We reached an agreement in principle with

AT&T U-verse on the distribution fees we would receive for these networks well

in advance of last month's contract deadline."

But AT&T has a

different story. "Scripps Networks is demanding that AT&T pay double what

other competitors pay -- including smaller-sized affiliates -- and has yet to

provide a proposal that gives AT&T a choice in the channels we carry and

pay for, despite repeated requests," AT&T said in a statement. "Our team

has been working for weeks to reach a fair agreement, but Scripps Networks

ultimately refused to put in writing key terms that had been agreed upon

verbally, leaving our customers without a fair deal as our extended contract

expired.

The other issues in

the negotiations involved the use of Scripps Networks' video beyond

television.

"AT&T U-verse

demanded unreasonably broad video rights for emerging media where business

models have not even been established," Lansing said in his statement.

"Accepting their demands would have restrained our ability to deliver our

content to our viewers in new and innovative ways."

AT&T

said "Scripps Networks also wants [a] premium price for inferior access to

their content for our customers on other platforms, even though other

competitors get this at much lower prices. With such an uneven playing field,

they are harming AT&T's ability to provide customers with a new video

choice."

While the Scripps

networks are unavailable, U-verse is offering its subscribers preview channels

of programming from TLC, Bravo, Planet Green, Ion Life and CMT Pure Country.