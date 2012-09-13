Scripps Names Trahern to Head GAC

Sarah Trahern was named to head Great American Country, succeeding Ed Hardy, who announced plans to retire at

the end of the year.

Hardy has led the struggling network since it was acquired

by Scripps Networks Interactive in 2004. Trahern has served as senior VP and GM of GAC since 2010.

"Ed Hardy assembled an incredibly gifted team and

established GAC as the leader in country music entertainment," said Ken Lowe,

CEO of Scripps Networks Interactive.