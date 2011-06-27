Scott Collins, Executive VP, National Advertising Sales, AMC and WE tv

Click here to read more Next Wave of Leaders

Scott Collins’ first job out of school was working

as a research analyst for Nielsen. “I called people up

and read them the ratings on the phone,” says Collins,

now executive VP, national advertising sales, for AMC

and WE tv.

Since then, technology has reshaped the media

world. But with all the buzz surrounding all things

digital, Collins says he thinks it’s a great time to be in

television. “Obviously digital is important and growing,

but I think the power of television is something

that’s really being reinforced this year. And I want to

ride that puppy,” he says.

Collins joined Rainbow Advertising Sales overseeing

WE tv sales in 2008 from NBCUniversal Cable. Since

then, ad revenue has risen 72%. He added AMC to his

portfolio in 2010. In the first quarter, the networks’ ad

revenue was up 15%.

“WE tv is really crystallizing its brand, focusing on

women that are interested in all things family,” Collins

says. “With being clear in definition comes great

rewards for us.”

AMC has been redefined by its outstanding original

programming, including award winners Mad Men and

BreakingBad and highly rated The Walking Dead.

“The beautiful thing about AMC is there’s nothing

cookie-cutter about it. Every original is distinct and

unique,” Collins says. “It’s pretty amazing.”

And what does Collins think he brings to the party? “I

feel that I am a good listener. I try to be a good partner

for clients. I want to be creative in the solutions we offer

them. I think I’m an easy person to work with. And I’m

fun at parties,” particularly those with karaoke.

Collins’ abilities will become more prominent as

Rainbow gets spun off from parent company Cablevision

Systems into the new public company AMC Networks.

“My goals are to find as many ways as I can

to contribute in a meaningful way to AMC Networks

as it launches in an independent form and try to be a

voice for our advertising customers as we evolve deeper

into original programming,” he says. That original

programming enables new advertising opportunities,

such as video on demand, on which he says clients are

now asking to advertise.

Collins also sees a role for himself as a mentor to the

earring-wearing members of the millennial generation

who are just joining the industry. When he jokingly

tells them to get haircuts, they decline. “The Millennials.

They’re individualists. I respect them, I truly do,” he

says. “I get a kick out of them.”