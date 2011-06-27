Scott Collins, Executive VP, National Advertising Sales, AMC and WE tv
Scott Collins’ first job out of school was working
as a research analyst for Nielsen. “I called people up
and read them the ratings on the phone,” says Collins,
now executive VP, national advertising sales, for AMC
and WE tv.
Since then, technology has reshaped the media
world. But with all the buzz surrounding all things
digital, Collins says he thinks it’s a great time to be in
television. “Obviously digital is important and growing,
but I think the power of television is something
that’s really being reinforced this year. And I want to
ride that puppy,” he says.
Collins joined Rainbow Advertising Sales overseeing
WE tv sales in 2008 from NBCUniversal Cable. Since
then, ad revenue has risen 72%. He added AMC to his
portfolio in 2010. In the first quarter, the networks’ ad
revenue was up 15%.
“WE tv is really crystallizing its brand, focusing on
women that are interested in all things family,” Collins
says. “With being clear in definition comes great
rewards for us.”
AMC has been redefined by its outstanding original
programming, including award winners Mad Men and
BreakingBad and highly rated The Walking Dead.
“The beautiful thing about AMC is there’s nothing
cookie-cutter about it. Every original is distinct and
unique,” Collins says. “It’s pretty amazing.”
And what does Collins think he brings to the party? “I
feel that I am a good listener. I try to be a good partner
for clients. I want to be creative in the solutions we offer
them. I think I’m an easy person to work with. And I’m
fun at parties,” particularly those with karaoke.
Collins’ abilities will become more prominent as
Rainbow gets spun off from parent company Cablevision
Systems into the new public company AMC Networks.
“My goals are to find as many ways as I can
to contribute in a meaningful way to AMC Networks
as it launches in an independent form and try to be a
voice for our advertising customers as we evolve deeper
into original programming,” he says. That original
programming enables new advertising opportunities,
such as video on demand, on which he says clients are
now asking to advertise.
Collins also sees a role for himself as a mentor to the
earring-wearing members of the millennial generation
who are just joining the industry. When he jokingly
tells them to get haircuts, they decline. “The Millennials.
They’re individualists. I respect them, I truly do,” he
says. “I get a kick out of them.”
