Science Channel Promotes Dan Bragg, Chris Finnegan

Science Channel on Friday promoted a pair of senior executives:

Dan Bragg and Chris Finnegan.

Bragg was upped to senior VP of marketing while Finnegan was

promoted to senior VP of communications.

Bragg leads all strategic, brand and campaign development

for the network, while Finnegan oversees all communications and positioning for Science

Channel and sister net Velocity.

"Chris and Dan are integral parts of a senior team that

has led the network to the best two years in its history," said Debbie

Adler Myers, GM and executive VP of Science Channel. "Both are creative

visionaries who are not afraid to take big swings in how we market and promote

the network -- and are always coming up with positioning that is bold, unique

and on-brand. This announcement is another indicator of the growth of Science

Channel."