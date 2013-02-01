Science Channel Promotes Dan Bragg, Chris Finnegan
Science Channel on Friday promoted a pair of senior executives:
Dan Bragg and Chris Finnegan.
Bragg was upped to senior VP of marketing while Finnegan was
promoted to senior VP of communications.
Bragg leads all strategic, brand and campaign development
for the network, while Finnegan oversees all communications and positioning for Science
Channel and sister net Velocity.
"Chris and Dan are integral parts of a senior team that
has led the network to the best two years in its history," said Debbie
Adler Myers, GM and executive VP of Science Channel. "Both are creative
visionaries who are not afraid to take big swings in how we market and promote
the network -- and are always coming up with positioning that is bold, unique
and on-brand. This announcement is another indicator of the growth of Science
Channel."
