'School for Good and Evil' Has Netflix's Best Film Performance in Almost Three Months - Netflix Weekly Rankings

The Paul Feig-directed fantasy/action/comedy/drama School for Good and Evil generated more than 78.8 million hours of streaming in its first five days on Netflix, delivering the platform's biggest film performance since $200 million Ryan Gossling tentpole The Gray Man and surprise romantic drama hit Purple Hearts debuted back-to-back in late-July/early-August.

Starring Cate Blanchett and Charlize Theron in a story about four female friends put in opposition amid an "epic battle" when they're sent away to an "enchanted school," The School for Good and Evil was as well received (not) by critics as most Netflix films are these days -- an aggregated 35% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Still, for the week of Oct. 17-23, The School for Good and Evil had the best film debut since Purple Hearts bowed to more than 102 million viewing hours nearly three months ago.

Overall, the second week of original series The Watcher was the most program watched on Netflix last week, growing its audience by 18% over its debut week to 148.2 million viewing hours.

