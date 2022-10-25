'School for Good and Evil' Has Netflix's Best Film Performance in Almost Three Months - Netflix Weekly Rankings
Also, 'The Watcher' expands to over 148 million viewing hours in week 2
The Paul Feig-directed fantasy/action/comedy/drama School for Good and Evil generated more than 78.8 million hours of streaming in its first five days on Netflix, delivering the platform's biggest film performance since $200 million Ryan Gossling tentpole The Gray Man and surprise romantic drama hit Purple Hearts debuted back-to-back in late-July/early-August.
Starring Cate Blanchett and Charlize Theron in a story about four female friends put in opposition amid an "epic battle" when they're sent away to an "enchanted school," The School for Good and Evil was as well received (not) by critics as most Netflix films are these days -- an aggregated 35% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Still, for the week of Oct. 17-23, The School for Good and Evil had the best film debut since Purple Hearts bowed to more than 102 million viewing hours nearly three months ago.
Overall, the second week of original series The Watcher was the most program watched on Netflix last week, growing its audience by 18% over its debut week to 148.2 million viewing hours.
Here's charts for you to look at. Good day. ▪️
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
