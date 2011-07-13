Scandal Prompts News Corp. to Withdraw BSkyB Bid

Under pressure because of the British phone-hacking scandal,

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. on Wednesday said it no longer intends to make an

offer for the portion of British Sky Broadcasting Group it doesn't already own.

Government review of the proposed acquisition had been delayed by months

because of the scandal, which led to the closing of News Corp.'s newspaper News

of the World.

"We believed that the proposed acquisition of BSkyB by News Corporation

would benefit both companies but it has become clear that it is too difficult

to progress in this climate," said Chase Carey, president and chief

operating officer of News Corp. "News Corporation remains a committed

long-term shareholder in BSkyB. We are proud of the success it has achieved and

our contribution to it."

News Corp. shares dropped 11% as the phone scandal mushroomed over the past

week. There was concern that the issue might jeopardize News Corp.'s businesses

in America, notably its television station licenses, but most analysts said it

was unlikely the U.S. government would take any action

After the announcement News Corp. stock was up 2.67% to $16.51

near mid-day.

Analyst Michael Nathanson of Nomura Securities reacted to

News Corp.'s withdrawal by reiterating his buy rating on the stock.

"Perhaps this rebuke will force News Corp. to reconsider its

ownership of UK newspapers. We hope this

is a turning point for the company's strategy and asset allocation as the

ownership of highly inconsequential newspaper assets has forced the dropping of

a strategically important asset," Nathanson said in a research note.

"Despite this latest BSkyB setback, we still see value in

News Corp. shares with a 36% upside..

Our valuation did not include any additional BSkyB ownership. We believe investors will begin to shift back

to the fundamentals of the company as this bid uncertainty is removed,"

Nathanson said.