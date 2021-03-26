Samsung TV Plus Adds Loupe 4K Art and Music Channel

Loupe, which programs a 24/7 4K FAST channel blending visual works from international artists with instrumental music, is coming to smart TV’s powered by Samsung TV Plus in the U.S.

Loupe already has distribution on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Comcast’s X1 and Flex platforms. And more distribution deals are in the works, a company rep said.

“Samsung’s dedication to picture quality makes us the ideal premier partner for Loupe’s linear channel in 4k resolution. Artists can trust that their artwork will be seen in millions of homes across the U.S. with an awe-inspiring translation of the depth, detail, and nuance of the original,” said Takashi Nakano, head of global business development for Samsung TV Plus, in a statement.

Added Loupe CEO Dot Bustelo: “The ability to showcase rising global artists’ work in 4K is game-changing for those wishing to enjoy an immersive, sensory experience with unique content throughout their day. Delivering the Loupe art streams to fully take advantage of Samsung’s 4K technology is especially gratifying to our team, resulting in mesmerizing visual clarity of the works on screen, from the detail of brush strokes to the brilliant colors of digital/motion art – we hope staying true to the original vision of Loupe artists around the world.”