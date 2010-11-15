Samsung Seeks Ads Created by Current Viewers

Current TV said that Samsung Electronics Co. has renewed its

viewer-created advertising program on the network.

Current used to emphasize short-for viewer created content

to reach a young video-savvy audience, but has been increasingly turning to

professionally produced programs in order to attract ratings. It also offered

marketers the chance to have viewers create ads for their products.

Other advertisers that have used the program include Lexus,

Hewlett-Packard and SunChips.

This will be their third time Samsung has used

Current's viewer created advertising message (VCAM) program. The best

VCAM for Samsung's new tablet media device, the Galaxy Tab, will air on Current

TV and also appear on current.com.

Viewers are invited to submit their commercials Monday. The

deadline for submissions is Dec. 13. All of the submissions will posted on

current.com. Six of the submissions selected by Samsung will be put in

Samsung's Facebook page, where fans will help select the winner, which

will earn $10,000.

"We first launched the VCAM program five years ago, and have

successfully implemented this for over 25 advertisers. The program with

Samsung has been particularly exciting and robust due to the high level of

engagement and creativity it has attracted from our viewers," said Ken

Ripley, executive VP of ad sales for Current TV.

"Current TV has been an ideal partner since we first

launched our VCAM program over a year ago," said YH Lee, senior VP of

Samsung Mobile Marketing Group. "This viewer created

advertising message program has grown and evolved exponentially, and it's

been fun to watch the creative viewing community embrace our products with such

profound creative originality as they incorporate our latest technological innovations

into their commercials.