Sam Buttrey Named First-Ever ‘Jeopardy!’ Professors Tournament Champion

Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., will now proceed to 'Jeopardy!''s Tournament of Champions.

Sam Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, won Jeopardy!’s first-ever Professors Tournament on Friday, taking home the $100,000 grand prize and securing a spot in Jeopardy!’s Tournament of Champions at the end of the season.

Ed Hashima, history professor at American River College in Sacramento, California, took second and won $50,000 and Alisa Hove, botany professor at Warren Wilson College in Asheville, N.C., came in third and earned $25,000.

“This has been the greatest time, and to come out ahead of all these other great players is something I’ll remember forever,” Buttrey said in a statement. “The group was uniformly so smart, charming, and warm, and there’s been a real feeling of camaraderie from the very beginning.”

At Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, Buttrey will face Yale PhD candidate Matt Amodio, who earlier this season won 38 games in a row and more than $1.5 million, and actor Jonathan Fisher, who defeated Amodio and went on to win 11 consecutive games. Current champion Amy Schneider, who so far has racked up 13 wins, also has secured a slot.

“I know there are some strong players, but I want to go up against them,” Buttrey said. “I would like to play against Matt Amodio, he’s a strong player and I’d like to see how I can do.”

"I know there are some strong players, but I want to go up against them," Buttrey said. "I would like to play against Matt Amodio, he's a strong player and I'd like to see how I can do."