Ruyle Hired by ASCAP as Exec VP and Licensing Head

ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, said it named Stephanie Ruyle as executive VP and head of licensing.

Ruyle, who had been executive VP, distribution and affiliate relations at Participant Media’s Pivot TV network, will be responsible for ASCAP’s licensing revenue across all platforms including broadcast and cable TV.

She succeeds Vincent Candilora, who last year announced plans to retire at the end of 2017, and will report to ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Mathews.

“Stephanie brings a wealth of experience driving revenue growth and negotiating multifaceted licensing agreements, which is vitally important to the execution of our strategic plan of transformation and modernization in an increasingly complex and evolving media environment,” said Matthews. “Her deep understanding of content strategy, distribution, sales and affiliate marketing across media platforms will prove incredibly valuable to ASCAP as we innovate to provide our members and our licensing partners with new opportunities for success through music.”

Ruyle began her career in entertainment and media at Viacom, working there for 17 years.

“I have seen first-hand how important music is to the success of any media venture,” she said. “ASCAP has the strongest repertory of music in the world and that is why I am so excited to be part of ASCAP’s mission to ensure that the music of its members is recognized in the marketplace for the enormous value it brings to our licensing partners.”

Candilora headed ASCAP’s licensing efforts since 1995. He helped grow licensing revenue to over $1 billion a year. He will continue to provide consulting services to ASCAP.

“I know the entire ASCAP community –our team of ASCAP employees, our Board of Directors and our ASCAP members -- thank Vincent Candilora for his passion, advocacy, humanity and truly outstanding successes as our head of licensing for these past 22 years,” Matthews said. “Our songwriter, composer and music publisher members have benefited immeasurably from his dedicated leadership.”