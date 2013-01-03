Russell Athletic Gives Bowl-Game Sponsorship the Old College Try

The college football bowl game played on Dec. 28 in

Orlando's Citrus Bowl dates back only to 1990. But it was Year One for the

Russell Athletic Bowl, sponsored by a company which itself dates back to 1902

(making it only 30-odd years younger than college football itself).

Last June, Russell Athletic signed a deal for title

sponsorship through 2015. (Title sponsorship of the game was previously held

by, among others, CarQuest, Mazda and Champs Sports.) This year, Russell

Athletic used the game to support its current marketing campaign,

"Together We R," from lead agency The Richards Group, Dallas, via TV

commercials, signage, social media and fan and client activation in the days

leading up to the game. The deal also gives Russell Athletic the apparel rights

to all Florida Citrus Sports (FCS) events.

The initial Russell Athletic Bowl was a thriller, with

Virginia Tech besting Rutgers 13-10 in overtime. Game sponsors included Capital

One, Anheuser-Busch (Bud Light), Bright House Sports and Florida Hospital.

Like a good coach, Gary Barfield, executive VP for Kentucky-based

Russell Athletic (a division of Berkshire Hathaway), talked challenges, rewards

and strategies behind the brand's first college football Bowl title

sponsorship.

Why now for a title sponsorship of a college football

game for Russell Athletics?

A lot of things in life are about timing. We launched our 'Together We R'

marketing campaign in September 2011 with TV, print, social media and other

elements that revolved around college and high school football. We wanted to

tie the spirit and standards of the game with what we represent at Russell

Athletic. We were very happy with the first year of the campaign, getting the

message out and getting people to associate football with our brand. But coming

into the second year we wanted to add some new elements to the national

platform. We have had other opportunities over the years to become associated

with a Bowl game. But now, we felt that with the 'Together We R' campaign it

seemed like a natural step.

When it came down to the final negotiations in getting

lead sponsorship rights and related marketing and activities, what were some of

the pros and challenges you discussed?

There certainly was a big upside. One of the important aspects was that it gave

us a platform in college sports that virtually goes year-round. People talk

about college football and Bowl games all year. So we saw our name and the

Russell Athletic Bowl being part of the conversation 365 days of the year. It

puts our name into the conversation with athletic directors, media, fans and

teams in college football conferences. You are part of the college football

world when you have that platform. And the event is so much more than the game

itself. There are opportunities throughout the [college football] season to

work with and spend time with our key customers. And then the week of the game,

that intensifies and really gives us numerous opportunities to be with fans and

customers. This also gave us the opportunity, from an apparel company

standpoint, to partner with Florida Citrus Sports and work with all of their

events, including the Capital One Bowl and the Fresh From Florida Parade.

Was the company looking for a specific Bowl game?

We weren't looking to do just any Bowl game. We wanted one that would be the

best fit for our company and one that we felt could best enhance and support

what we were expressing through our 'Together We R' campaign, which talks about

the 'we' part of sports and not the 'me.' So when the opportunity [arose] to

become title sponsor of the [former Champs Sports Bowl] game, we felt it was

the right time with the right organization [Florida Citrus Sports] to move

ahead. It was all of the pieces coming together at the right time and the right

place.

When you signed the four-year deal, were you thinking

ahead to the when the BCS format will change and the number of Bowl games will

be reduced?

We were. We talked a lot about that [internally]. When the new BCS format

begins in 2014, there will be fewer Bowl games. We want Orlando to be in the

mix, and we are already involved down there. It's going to go from 35 Bowls to

about 22, and it's my opinion that if you are of those, there is a lot more

focus on yours. So I've been thinking a lot about that. There are a lot of

things in place for us, so it will be interesting to see what happens moving

forward. But the partnership we have with Florida Citrus Sports is a good one

and I feel that we are in a good place.

Did you speak with other marketers who were involved

in College Bowl games to get some pros and cons about what to look for and how

to proceed?

Maybe we should have done that! We didn't. Russell Athletic has been involved

with sports for more than 100 years. We have deals with a number of college

teams. We have been closely aligned with many pro teams in various sports, we

have been at the NBA All-Star Game and Super Bowl and we have a deal with the

Harlem Globetrotters [that runs through 2013]. We've been working with teams

and fans for a long time. So we have taken what we feel is the best of all that

and put it into the Russell Athletic Bowl. Obviously, we expected to learn

things this first year and grow from there. But we feel very good about how

things have gone so far.

Was there an option to do a one-year deal rather than

the four-year deal now in place?

We really didn't want a one-year deal. Some of these one-year, one-shot

Bowl deals aren't good for the company and are not good for the sport. Our

mindset was always to make a long-term commitment, to establish Russell

Athletic in the football world as the title sponsor, to establish ourselves in

the Orlando community. How do we maximize the partnership to the advantage of

everyone? There are 35 Bowl games, 70 teams, and you would think a lot of them

would want to be in Orlando in the winter.

Did you do any activation during the Bowl game that

would lead to Russell Athletic marketing in 2013?

We had marketing that focused on the Bowl game, and we ran TV commercials

during the game. But then we will have [more] plans for 2013. We will be

unveiling some new football fabrics for next football season and a lot of other

plans. But I think we will, for now, focus on the 'Together We R' campaign that

we have going.

How did you balance marketing support for the game

between national and local in Orlando and in the communities of the two

universities in the game?

We do have a strong national platform, not only through our marketing campaign,

but also through ESPN, the website for the game and our social media efforts at

Facebook and Twitter. That works year-round. But as the date of the game got

closer, we had people involved with grass-roots activation. There were events

during the week where we met with people, got our message to people on a

personal level.

How do you see Russell Athletic benefitting as far as

brand awareness and sales figures?

We are, as I said, tying this in with our 'Together We R' campaign. We want

people to find out more about Russell Athletic and who we are. So we [hope] to

have a halo affect from the game, where our name and the quality of our

products comes to the forefront. We would like to drive an increase in sales in

the retail channel.

This Q&A was reprinted with permission from

NYSportsjournalism.com.