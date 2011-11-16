Rural TV Set to Launch on Dish Network in January

At a time when few new cable channels are launching, a

new one is sprouting in farmland.





Rural TV, an offshoot of Rural Media Group's RFD-TV,

plans to launch on Jan. 3, 2012, and has secured carriage in Dish Network,

which helped launch RFD in 2000 and now provides a good helping of RFD's

current 40 million subscribers.





Patrick Gottsch, founder and president of RMG, said the

new channel is being launched because of demand from viewers and distributors

for more country content. RFD features four genres of programming: agricultural

news, equine programming, and country-oriented music and entertainment programming

and livestock auctions.





"We had four different audiences asking us for more but

we were landlocked," Gottsch says. "We wanted to deliver and the only answer

was a different channel."





Asked if he thinks the new channel will start out

profitable, Gottsch said "the economics are there for us." Distributors like

Dish will be paying a small, incremental fee for the new channel, and for the

most part it will be using the infrastructure already in place for RFC. Rural

TV does plan to hire about 30 people to increase the size of its news operation

for the additional news programming.





Dish will be carrying the new network on the AT 250 tier

and also on a new Heartland package of five channels.





Rural TV will start its day with a five-hour block of

agricultural news called the Market Day

Report.





"What CNBC does for stocks, we will be doing for

commodities," Gottsch says.





Primetime will start at 7:30 p.m. with The Rural Evening News, featuring

reports from bureaus in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Sao Paulo and the U.K. The

broadcast will also get reports from two mobile production trucks that will

visit events like the Onion Festival or the Pork Exposition.





In the evening, the network will feature programming from

Nashville and Branson, Mo.





There will also be an increased number of livestock

auctions, which have mostly featured cattle, and generated more than $2.5

billion in sales last year, according to Gottsch.





Gottsch said the RFD and Rural TV will counter program

one another, to give viewers a better chance that if they want to see equine

programming, they will have a place to go.



