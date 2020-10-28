Rubin Adds COO Title at CBS Entertainment Group

Bryon Rubin has been promoted to chief operating officer for the CBS Entertainment Group.

(Image credit: CBS Entertainment)

He will continue to serve as CFO for the group and report to the unit’s president and CEO George Cheeks.

In his new role, Rubin will oversee the financial and business operations that support the CBS divisions of ViacomCBS. He will also work with Cheeks on operational matters and strategies to grow the CBS businesses.

“Bryon is uniquely qualified to more broadly lead our financial and business operations and to take on an important strategic role as well. His deep knowledge of CBS and so many critical parts of our business – broadcast, production, digital, syndication, stations – will be an enormous asset to our Group,” said Cheeks. “His insight and counsel since I arrived at CBS in March have been invaluable, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to define and position CBS for a rapidly changing media world.”

Rubin joined CBS in 1999. Before CBS he worked in investment banking and public accounting.

“CBS is an iconic brand with a powerful combination of businesses and terrific leaders across the Group,” said Rubin. “I’m excited to support George’s leadership goals and strategies and work with all my colleagues to drive our business during this evolutionary time.”