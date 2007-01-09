Rothstein Promoted at NBCU
By Ben Grossman
NBC Universal Television Studio promoted Richard Rothstein to senior vice president of cable programming.
Formerly a vice president, Rothstein has been at the studio overseeing development for cable outlets since 2004.
Rothstein, formerly a supervising producer on America’s Next Top Model, will continue to report to studio chief Angela Bromstad.
