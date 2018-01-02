Rose McGowan Series ‘Citizen Rose’ Debuts on E! Jan. 30

Actress and activist Rose McGowan will star in Citizen Rose, which premieres on E! Jan. 30. It’s a five-part docuseries, starting with a two-hour special on premiere night, with the remainder of the episodes airing in the spring.

McGowan was named one of Time Magazine’s People of the Year for her work in exposing sexual harassment last year, including the alleged misdeeds of Harvey Weinstein. E! calls it “a project that reflects a dramatically changing world." The network said the docu follows McGowan "as she readies her memoir/manifesto, Brave, for release."



“Rose McGowan’s courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive VP, development and production, E!. “We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman’s world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change.”

Citizen Rose is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions with Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam Chazan and Andrea Metz the executive producers. McGowan is executive producing as well.

"You are formally invited into my mind and world," McGowan said. "I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere.”

E! is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.



(Photo: McGowan with Tarana Burke at the Women's Convention in Detroit Oct. 27, 2017)