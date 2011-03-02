Ronzoni PR Firm To Emphasize Social Media

Top entertainment public relations executive Cindy Ronzoni is broadening the focus of her agency to emphasize social media.

Ronzoni's firm, renamed Social Spread Media, will emphasize traditional, social and digital communications strategies for companies in the entertainment industry, small business and non-profits.

"A lot of business executives, entrepreneurs, authors and celebrities want to get involved in social media, but haven't the time or infrastructure for all that a successful public relations campaign entails," said Ronzoni, who has worked at Fox, GSN and Lifetime Network before launching her own business.

"Communication distribution channels are growing exponentially and our ability to engage and drive audiences is becoming more diverse and effective, she said. "Facebook and Twitter, for example, are good additions to any business model, but their success in growing today's new enterprises merely underscores the necessity of an integrated, spread-media approach to raising your profile and profitability in an ever-evolving marketplace."

Clients of Social Spread Media include the Television Critics Association, Devious Media and author Maurice Hilliard.