Romcoms Rule, as 'One Day' and 'Players' Top the Series and Film Charts -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for February 12-18

Valentine’s Day may have given Netflix’s romantic comedy limited series One Day the boost it needed to top the streamer’s self-published weekly rankings, ending the week with 66.3 million viewing hours and 9.9 million views for the wee, of Feb. 12-18.

The series, which was adapted from an eponymous David Nichols novel, premiered on Feb. 8. In its first week on the charts the series earned just 35.2 million viewing hours, and landed third place on the rankings.

Below One Day was the sixth season of Netflix’s popular experimental dating series, Love Is Blind. The series got 39.5 million views last week, earning it the second spot on Netflix’s weekly English TV rankings.

Meanwhile, another limited series, Griselda, lost nearly half of its audience from the week prior, ending its fourth week on Netflix with 32 million hours viewed. The drama, which stars Sofia Vergara as a scrappy and unlikely Colombian drug czar, had been the No. 1 show on Netflix the three previous weeks.

Valentines Day was also in full effect on the film side, where Players, which stars Damon Wayans Jr. alongside Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis, debuted at No. 1 in English-language films with 28.5 million viewing hours and 16.3 million views.

