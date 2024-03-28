Roku To Work With Handy Foundation To Build Diversity In Below-The-Line Jobs

Roku said its original programming unit will work with The Handy Foundation to help provide underrepresented communities with more opportunities to get below-the-line jobs in the entertainment and film industry.

Below-the-line jobs include assistant editors, production coordinators, digital imaging technicians and makeup artists.

Already, apprenticeships have been created on series including Honest Renovations, Meet Me in Rome and Morimoto’s Sushi Master.

“This announcement marks a pivotal moment in our partnership with Roku, which initially began with placing one Handy Foundation fellow on Un Millón De Gracias! in 2023. The expansion of our collaboration with Roku Originals reinforces our mission to uplift underrepresented talent in the film and entertainment industry,” said Handy Foundation CEO, Ri-Karlo Handy. “With Roku’s support, we are excited to continue strategizing on how we extend our impact even further, empowering individuals from all walks of life to share their stories and contribute to a more inclusive cultural landscape.”

The Handy Foundation has also worked with organizations such as the California Film Commission, NAACP, Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), studios, production companies, unions, and guilds.

The collaboration between The Handy Foundation and Roku Originals, led by Melissa Hamilton, head of production, seeks to grant access to a diverse array of expertise within Hollywood’s trade craft.

“As our original programming continues to grow in both popularity and scale, the choice is clear for Roku: Take the opportunity now to champion greater inclusion in our industry,” said David Eilenberg, head of content, Roku Media. “The Handy Foundation’s work with underrepresented or overlooked professionals makes them a fantastic partner for us, and we are thrilled to take on this significant, expanded initiative.”