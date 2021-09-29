Roku Launches ‘OK’ Campaign To Promote Ease of Streaming

The "OK, Roku Does That" campaign is the company's biggest ever.

Roku said it will be spending tens of millions of dollars on its biggest ad campaign ever to let consumers know how simple and easy its is to use Roku streaming devices.

The campaign uses the ”OK, Roku Does That,” and shows other inventions that now seem obvious but quickly gained near-universal adoption, from the wheel and ladder, to paper clips and windshield wipers all the way to personal computers and smartphones.

TV commercials will run on broadcast TV on shows including Dancing with the Stars, Bachelorette in Paris, Thursday Night Football and late-night programming during the campaign’s first week.

Roku will also use OneView, its ad buying platform built for TV streaming, to manage the digital portion of the campaign across desktop, mobile and TV streaming.

“Our campaign, ‘OK, Roku does that,’ is based on our drive to make TV streaming easy, accessible, and affordable,” Mustafa Ozgen, general manager of account acquisition at Roku said. “As both Roku and TV streaming have grown, we have added more content like news and sports, we‘ve launched new products like Roku Streambar models and worked with TV brand partners to launch Roku TV models, and we’ve built new features like private listening and the lost remote finder. All of this together creates a great TV experience. We make it easy, and that’s why we’re proud to be No. 1.”

Out-of-home and social media campaign elements will play on the same “Ok, Roku does that” theme. Billboards are going up in New York and Los Angeles and around airports in New York, Chicago and Atlanta.

Additional video ads focus on driving awareness for Roku TV models. Features highlighted include private listening, lost remote finder and the vast amount of free content available on The Roku Channel.