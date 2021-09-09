Roku and Peacock to Share Window on STXfilms Thriller 'My Son'

Movie studio STXfilms has found a second streaming distribution partner for its feature-film remake of French thriller My Son starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy.

The movie will debut on the free-to-consumer Roku Channel on Dec. 15, two months after its free-streaming premiere on NBCUniversal's Peacock on Sept. 15.

The somewhat unique windowing--what would have been a 90-day theatrical window seems to be getting split up here--is notable for two reasons: one is STXfilms' determination to monetize a title at a time when COVID-19's Delta surge is once again curtailing U.S. theatrical attendance; another is Roku's increasingly strong will to provide original programming for its fast-growing AVOD/FAST Roku Channel platform.

“We’re thrilled to have worked with Peacock and Roku on this bespoke deal that uniquely tailors everyone's needs and maximizes value for all three companies and our talent partners,” said STXfilms Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson, in a statement. “The real winners are the Peacock and Roku audiences, who will have the chance to see a daringly original, star-driven movie on the platform of their choice."

Added said Rob Holmes, VP of programming for Roku: “Since we started the Roku Channel in 2017, we’ve worked with strategic partners who help us deliver on our goal of bringing viewers compelling, best-in-class entertainment in a free, ad-supported environment. We’re excited to be partnering with STXfilms to deliver even more great programming, like My Son, to users of The Roku Channel.”