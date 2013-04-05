Roberts Pay Rose 8% to $29M in 2012
Comcast CEO Brian Roberts' compensation rose 8% to $29.1
million during 2012.
Roberts salary was $2.8 million. He received stock awards of
$4.7 million, option awards of $4.8 million, non-equity incentive compensation
of $9 million and other compensation of $.7 million.
Steve Burke, CEO of NBCUniversal, has his compensation increased
11% to $26.3 million.
Compensation for Neil Smit, president and CEO of Comcast
Cable, dipped slightly to $18.2 million.
