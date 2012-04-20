Roberts Pay Fell 13% to $26.9M

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts' pay dropped 13% in 2011 to $26.9

million, according to a proxy statement filed by the company with the

Securities and Exchange Commission Friday.

Roberts, along with other top Comcast executives, requested

a freeze in base salary through February 2013.

That left Roberts' salary at $2.8 million. He also got $5.7

million in stock awards, up from $5.3 million in 2010; $5.8 million in option

awards, down from $5.9 million, and non-equity incentive plan compensation of

$5.4 million, down from $10.9 million.

His pension and other compensation showed moderate increases.

Steve Burke, executive VP of Comcast and CEO of

NBCUniversal's total compensation also fell, dropping 32% to $23.7 million.

Burke's salary was $2.2 billion and his stock awards dropped to $4.4 million

from $10.1 million, accounting for most of the difference from last year.

CFO Michael Angelakis' compensation fell 4% to $21.9

million. His salary was $1.7 million and he received a $2.1 million bonus and

and7 million in stock and option awards. Executive VP David Cohen's pay went up

19% to $15.1 million. He got a bump in his stock awards and non-equity

incentive plan compensation.

Neil Smit, in his first year as president and CEO of Comcast

Cable, received a salary of $1.5 million, got a $1 million bonus, stock awards

of $7.6 million, option awards of $3 million and other compensation for a total

of $18.5 million.