Robert Rose's AIM Tell-A-Vision to Take Broadcast Syndication Viewers Inside the War in Ukraine with 4-Part Docuseries Starting This Weekend

Robert Rose and his AIM Tell-A-Vision Group, producer, host and distributer of socially conscious travel series including Raw Travel, has announced the first of a four-part docuseries My Summer In Ukraine, which launches into national broadcast syndication this weekend (April 27-28).

Rose expects that by the time the four-part series concludes its run May 18-19, national clearance will reach 97% of U.S. TV homes. He also told us he expects My Summer in Ukraine to reach a cumulative audience of 3.5 - 4.5 million viewers.

"It's an honor to be part of Ukraine's fight for freedom and survival," Rose said. "However, it's an honor I would gladly forego if it meant Ukrainians didn't have to suffer through this horrific, illegal and unjust attack on their sovereignty and very existence. It feels like my life purposely led me here, so I’m committed to Ukraine until victory and beyond.”

Rose, who has previously traveled and produced Raw Travel in Ukraine, as well as other politically charged locations including Haiti, Cuba, China and Vietnam, spent a month back in Ukraine last summer, highlighting seemingly unlikely moments of joy amidst the devastation.

The trip took Rose to Kyiv, Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin, Odesa, Kharkiv and various villages in order to profile humanitarians, filmmakers, soldiers and others on the front lines of a global struggle against tyranny.

Trailers for the series can be found on the show's website, while viewers tuning in locally can find information on Raw Travel's regional channel guide.