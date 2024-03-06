Rob Kennedy and Susan Swain, C-SPAN Co-CEOs, Set Retirement

Rob Kennedy and Susan Swain, co-CEOs of C-SPAN, both plan to step down this year. C-SPAN chairman Pat Esser has been working with Kennedy and Swain on succession planning.

Kennedy, also C-SPAN's chief financial officer, has targeted mid-May for his retirement. Matt Deprey, C-SPAN VP of finance, will succeed him. Swain's specific plans have not been revealed.

"As co-CEOs, and in their prior senior management roles, Rob and Susan crafted a dynamic partnership that has served the network, our employees, and our viewers extraordinarily well," said Brian Lamb, C-SPAN founder and board member.

Carlsen Resources will conduct the search for a new CEO. Kennedy, Swain, Esser and Lamb will recommend a candidate to the board.

C-SPAN, which offers viewers unfiltered access to government proceedings, launched in 1979 with a live telecast from the House of Representatives. Live Senate coverage began in 1986. It has 175 employees, three TV networks and a radio station.

Swain joined C-SPAN in 1982 and Kennedy came on board in 1987. They were named co-CEOs in 2012.

Throughout her career, Swain has been an on-air host for the network.

Kennedy and Swain were inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame in 2017. Esser, former CEO of Cox Communications, discussed their partnership with B+C at the time. He said: “You don’t find that very often, so you kind of tilt your head. But because of the unique qualities of the two of them and their career experiences, it works extremely well, and it is impressive to see how they utilize each other’s strengths.”