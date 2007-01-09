Trending

Ringe Joins NBC Media Productions

By

Benjamin Ringe, director of development for Banyan Productions (Trading Spaces, Ambush Makeover), has joined NBC Media Productions as executive director of development.

Ringe will be charged with developing nonfiction, non-series over multiple platforms, as well as for outside clients.

If the name Ringe rings a bell, it is because he is the son of veteran NFL Films producer/director Buzz Ringe.