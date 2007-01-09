Ringe Joins NBC Media Productions
Benjamin Ringe, director of development for Banyan Productions (Trading Spaces, Ambush Makeover), has joined NBC Media Productions as executive director of development.
Ringe will be charged with developing nonfiction, non-series over multiple platforms, as well as for outside clients.
If the name Ringe rings a bell, it is because he is the son of veteran NFL Films producer/director Buzz Ringe.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.