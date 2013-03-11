Research Helps Marketers Make Millennial Connections

RELATED: Millennials Want TV—And Accept Ads: Study

Marketers looking to sell their goods to members of the

millennial generation still want their MTV.

The 32-year-old network does tons of research to maintain

its connection to young viewers and it shares the insights from that research

to help sponsors make sure their campaigns click with consumers in the 18-34

demographic.

"We are constantly meeting with the insights team for

that general overview," says Rachel Baumgarten, senior VP, integrated

marketing at MTV. "But then there are other times when we are meeting with

them on a client-specific basis."

Baumgarten's team will have an idea for an integrated

campaign and run it past the research folks. "There are checks and

balances with our insights and research team to make sure the things that we

feel are popping, or making a good connection, really will resonate as we look

to go into the execution phase," she says.

One recent example was MTV's involvement with the launch of

Pepsi's Live for Now campaign last summer. That campaign proved successful

enough for Pepsi and MTV to agree to bring back a new iteration this summer.

Pepsi brought the Live For Now idea to MTV to tap into its

knowledge as well as for ways to bring the campaign to life.

Baumgarten says the millennial consumers MTV is so familiar

with do live in the now, and believe that life is about their joyous happy

moments, confirming Pepsi's notion.

To that MTV added the insight that millennials are

storytellers. "They're capturing their moments with smartphones. They're

taking photos and posting them and they're Tweeting them and they're putting

them on Instagram," she says. "In all the programs we do we want to

capitalize on existing millennial behaviors, rather than trying to create new

behaviors. It's really important for us to be able to tap into what they're

doing, because they're going to adopt this marketing behavior easier and

quicker if it's something they do in their everyday lives."

So Pepsi and MTV teamed up to help consumers share those

photos, broadcasting them on TV, posting them on the Web and re-tweeting them

on Twitter.

Ads carrying both the Pepsi and MTV brands ran on MTV and

other Viacom networks-MTV2, Comedy Central, VH1 and CMT-called on viewers to

send in picture. The first spot featured the band The Wanted. "They're

millennials themselves and they're big on MTV and they have a good social

footprint," Baumgarten says of the band famous for the hit "Glad You

Came." Those spots, created by MTV, were paired with traditional brand

commercials.

The campaign ran in the social space and the digital space

as well.

Pepsi and MTV also encouraged the behavior by giving away

prizes, such as chances to go to concerts, the CMT Music Awards, the Colbert

Summer Music Festival and the Video Music Awards.

Those prizes stem from another insight. "The walls

between the fan and the music artist is collapsing and millennials want to get

closer and more up close and personal with artists," Baumgarten said.

"This program allows them to."

Which brings us to the bottom line when it comes to

marketing to millennials.

"The biggest takeaway about millennials is that they've

been marketed to since they were very young. They get the marketing game and

they're willing to play along. They just need to know that there's value in it

for them," Baumgartner says.

"They don't shun marketing. They get it," she

continues. "They just want to play along and feel like they have a value

in the equation."

Despite dropping 17%, MTV was the No. 8 cable network among

adults 18-34 in 2012.

But MTV is hardly the only place where you can find

millennials. It may come as a surprise that syndication has some of the highest

rated shows among young adults.

According to the Syndicated Network Television Association,

some of its comedies have three times the proportion of young-adult viewers

than broadcast primetime programming. Top scoring shows include Futurama,

King of the Hill and Family Guy.

SNTA president Mitch Burg adds another tidbit: syndicated

episodes of The Big Bang Theory generate higher ratings among young

adult viewers than the NFL.

That's especially good to know if you're selling

smartphones, movies, video game players or soft drinks, all categories where

millennials are big spenders.

"It's important for marketers that need to impact this

group to know that they need to start with us," Burg says.