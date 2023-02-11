Report: White House Says No Pre Super Bowl Interview for President Biden Scheduled

President Biden will not sit for a pre Super Bowl LVII interview after all despite a day of conflicting statements from the White House and Fox Corp surrounding the potential conversation, according to published reports.

The White House Friday night said a planned interview with Fox Corp-owned streaming service Fox Soul that the White House claimed was initially cancelled had not been rescheduled despite comments to the contrary from Fox earlier in the day, according to the New York Times.

White House Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted early Friday that Fox Corp. had cancelled an interview with President Biden and African American-targeted Fox Soul that would "discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union, and critical issues impacting the everyday lives of Black Americans." Later in the day Fox Corp. released its own statement confirming that after some initial confusion it would allow Fox Soul to interview the Commander in Chief ahead of the Super Bowl. The interview was reported to include Fox Soul personalities Mike Hill and Vivica A. Fox.

But late Friday night the White House released a statement calling “inaccurate” comments from Fox Corp. indicating that the interview was “rescheduled,” according to the New York Times.

The statement appears to end efforts to continue the tradition of a President sitting down for a pre-Super Bowl interview. Fox News on-air talent have interviewed the president during recent Super Bowls aired on Fox. Bill O’Reilly spoke to President Obama in 2011 and 2014 and to President Trump in 2017. Sean Hannity also spoke to President Trump in 2020.■