Report: DVR Households to Hit 51.3% in 2016

The number of households with digital video recorders will hit 63.1 million in 2016, up from 40.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2011, according to a new On-Demand Quarterly report from media agency MagnaGlobal.

Magna says DVRs will be in 51.3% of TV households in 2016, compared to 34.7% at the end of the first quarter.

Video-on-Demand households will reach 71 million, or 57.7% of TV households by 2016, up from 53.3 million, or 45.6% at the end of the first quarter, Magna says. Magna includes over-the-top services such as Netflix in its VOD universe. It estimates that by the end of 2011, 87,000 there will be 87,000 households totally reliant on OTT for their media consumption. That number will grow to 8.4 million by 2016, according ot Magna, which now that most people who use Netflix, AppleTV and other services also are cable, DBS or telco video subscribers.

Magna also says that about 85.2 million homes-or 72.2% of all homes, were online at the end of the first quarter, with 90% of those accessing the Internet using broadband services. By 2016, those numbers should grow to 98.7 million households online, with 97.2 million using broadband.