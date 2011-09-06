Report: Bartz Out as CEO of Yahoo

Carol Bartz is out as CEO of Yahoo, according to a published report.

Bartz is being replaced on an interim basis by CFO Tim Morse, according to the AllThingsD website.

The actions were taken by Chairman Roy Bostock and co-founder Jerry Yang.

There was no official announcement from Yahoo.

Bartz replaced Yang as CEO in 2009. She'd had a long career at Silicon Valley tech companies including Autodesk.

During her tenure at Yahoo, the company enjoyed high levels of traffic on the web, but its ad revenue was stagnant. Yahoo had recently been mentioned as a possible bidder for Hulu, the web video joint venture that has been put up for auction by its owners, who include News Corp., Walt Disney Co., and Comcast.