Rentrak Signs Measurement Agreement With Univision

Rentrak, which has been expanding its base in the TV

audience measurement business, said it signed a new deal with Univision Communications

to provide its TV Essentials service to the leading Spanish-language media

company's networks including Univision, TeleFutura and Galavision.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We look forward to working with Rentrak to gather

greater insights into the rapidly growing and diversifying Hispanic broadcast

and cable network space," Ceril Shagrin, executive VP for audience

measurement innovation and analytics at Univision Communications, said in a statement.

TV essentials is Rentrak's TV ratings service based on

information from more than 20 million televisions and set-top boxes that

provides daily measurement of al TV networks nationally and for all 210 local markets.

"We are very pleased to have the Hispanic

category leader turn to Rentrak to better understand their viewership trends

for its growing list of Hispanic broadcast and cable networks," said Chris

Wilson, president of national television for Rentrak.