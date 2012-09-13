Rentrak Signs Measurement Agreement With Univision
Rentrak, which has been expanding its base in the TV
audience measurement business, said it signed a new deal with Univision Communications
to provide its TV Essentials service to the leading Spanish-language media
company's networks including Univision, TeleFutura and Galavision.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"We look forward to working with Rentrak to gather
greater insights into the rapidly growing and diversifying Hispanic broadcast
and cable network space," Ceril Shagrin, executive VP for audience
measurement innovation and analytics at Univision Communications, said in a statement.
TV essentials is Rentrak's TV ratings service based on
information from more than 20 million televisions and set-top boxes that
provides daily measurement of al TV networks nationally and for all 210 local markets.
"We are very pleased to have the Hispanic
category leader turn to Rentrak to better understand their viewership trends
for its growing list of Hispanic broadcast and cable networks," said Chris
Wilson, president of national television for Rentrak.
