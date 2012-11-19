Rentrak Says Sandy Didn't Disrupt Its TV Measurement

Rentrak says that it has been able to compile data on TV

viewing in New York City during Hurricane Sandy on Oct. 29 and will distribute

ratings through the month of November.

Nielsen has said that due to power outages among its sample

households, it will not be providing ratings information for the nation's

largest TV market during November.

According to Rentrak, which generates its second-by-second viewership

numbers from set-top boxes in about 90,000 homes in the New York area, says

that on Monday Oct. 29, as the storm approached, TV viewing went up. As the

storm hit, and homes began losing power, viewership fell.

"Rentrak's 'big data' approach means that we can

continue to report and avoid going black, even in areas hit by extreme weather

- and our dependability is a huge differentiator for our clients," Bruce

Goerlich, chief research officer of

Rentrak said in a statement. "Rentrak is able to report all

markets before, after and during the storm, allowing TV Essentials clients to

stay informed in November."

Not having Nielsen ratings data will make it tricky for

local stations and the networks to figure out advertising delivery during the

storm and its aftermath.

Rentrak has been getting more ratings business with TV

stations in the last few years, challenging Nielsen in local measurement.