Rentrak Begins Audit by Media Rating Council

Rentrak says it has agreed to enter into an audit of its TV

Essentials and StationView Essential audience measurement services with the

Media Rating Council.

Rentrak's TV ratings service provides daily ratings for

national networks and local stations based on data from 20 million television

set-top boxes. That compares to the thousands of sample TV homes Nielsen uses

to generate its ratings information.

The MRC sets standards for audience measurement for the

media industry.

Rentrak says it has already undergone a pre-audit and will

now begin a comprehensive audit of its services. The completed audit will be

reviewed by an MRC audit committee, which ultimately will make a recommendation

of the accreditation status of the Rentrak services.

Media buying agencies generally prefer to use MRC accredited

services when they are spending their clients' money.

"Rentrak is pleased to be working with the MRC to have

our national and local TV services audited. This represents Rentrak's

significant commitment to both transparency and product quality," Bill

Livek, CEO of Rentrak, said in a statement.

"The MRC is excited to be working with Rentrak in this

audit," said George Ivie, executive director and CEO of the MRC. "This important step

forward demonstrates Rentrak's commitment to transparency, and we look forward

to completing the audit on a timely basis and, in so doing, help the industry

better understand how new forms of data collection and projection are being used

in television measurement."