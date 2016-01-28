Regan Joins Travel Channel as VP of Programming
Neil Regan has joined Scripps Networks Interactive as VP of programming for Travel Channel.
Regan had been senior VP, current programming and development at Zodiak New York, where he developed series for networks including HGTV, Discovery, NatGeo, Food Network, E!, Esquire and Pop.
At Travel Channel, Regan will oversee the development and production of series and specials.
