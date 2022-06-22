Reelz to Debut ‘On Patrol: Live’ on July 22

Reelz has set July 22 to launch On Patrol: Live, a new series from the producers of the former A&E series Live PD.

On Patrol: Live, which will air live over three hours every Friday and Saturday night, follows the blueprint of Live PD and chronicles in real time the exploits of police officers on patrol across America. On Patrol Live launches two years after A&E cancelled Live PD in the wake of protests against the police after the murder of George Floyd.

Former Live PD on-air hosts Dan Abrams, Sean Larkin and Curtis Wilson will reunite to host On Patrol: Live and will provide minute-by-minute live analysis, according to the network. Also, the show will feature “Citizen Ride-Alongs,” which will give local residents a chance to ride with officers, as well as “Citizens On-Set,” which invites community members into the studio as guests.

“Preparations to launch On Patrol: Live are well underway and we are thrilled to be airing just one month from now,” Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard said in a statement. “The production's complex logistics and technical sophistication are like producing a Super Bowl every Friday and Saturday night, and we're thrilled to do it to deliver the excitement that only live television can.’

Added Abrams, who also serves as executive producer, “We’re a month out from premiere and I can't wait to be in studio with Sticks and Curtis as we bring this new live policing show to viewers across the country.” ■