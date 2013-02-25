Reeling Nickelodeon Sets Plans to Stay in Kids Game Lead

Media buyers, and in some respects the larger television

world, are eager to hear how the network of SpongeBob and Dora plans to reanimate

itself.

Times have certainly grown more stressful at Nickelodeon,

which is preparing for a high-stakes upfront presentation on Feb. 26. The

network's ratings plunge and declining revenue have echoed through the broader

kids market. Even industry observers not directly involved with the sector have

come to see the network's saga as a case study in the challenges facing storied

brands fighting to stay on top.

Buyers say the kids' category was flat to down last year,

with fewer family movies pumping marketing dollars into the mix. Home video and

restaurant buys on kids' shows also declined, according to Darcy Bowe,

associate media director at Starcom. Those drops were balanced by increases in

the toys, gaming and packaged goods categories, Bowe says.

Sales executives naturally are optimistic this year's kids

upfront market will be up from the $850 million in business that got done last

year.

No company has more at stake than Viacom, whose Nickelodeon

business is in the crosshairs. With its ratings down 23% among kids 2-11,

Nick's industry-leading ad sales fell more than 9% to $1.165 billion, according

to SNL Kagan. In recent months, as the network's ills hurt Viacom's earnings,

senior management took steps to reassure worried investors, including

reorganizing Nick's programming team.

Absent a persuasive plan to reverse its slide with a fresh

programming approach, things could get worse for Nickelodeon, according to

media buyers. So far, they say, most clients have not shifted much spending from

the leader to the other players in the kids market, but that leadership

position is anything but a given.

"Everyone wants to steal share from Nickelodeon," says Bowe.

So when Nickelodeon holds its upfront presentation in New

York, the audience will be eager to hear the script for getting ratings heading

upward again. "We're waiting for the big reveal of how they're actually going

to go about doing that," says Amy Sotiridy, senior VP at Initiative.

Nickelodeon's pitch basically will thank clients for

sticking with them during the downturn and show them what's coming, according

to Jim Perry, Nickelodeon group head of sales.

"We look to deliver more value to our partners... better

programs, more targeted programs, more digital video programs," Perry says.

"Obviously we're doing something right....We still own the kids space, and we're

very appreciative of everyone who stuck by us."

A big part of Nick's presentation will be the network's new

app, joining rivals Disney and Cartoon Network in chasing kids and their

newfangled mobile devices.

While Saturday mornings on the broadcast networks once

dominated the business, it now accounts for only about 2% of kids gross ratings

points, and cable dominates. "As budgets have decreased in the kids space, the

broadcast players have seen less demand overall," says Starcom's Bowe. Cable

had the run of the category for more than a decade but is facing stiff

competition from digital players. Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu Plus

subscribers consume plenty of kids content and have eroded ratings.

Perry is nevertheless expecting a strong kids upfront for

cable. "The movie studios are coming back. You saw resurgence in December with

the toy category," he says. Perry says Nick is nearly sold out for pre-Easter,

has only a few expensive spots left in its Kids' Choice Awards, and

cancellation options are way down. "I'm feeling good, Perry says.

Similarly, Rita Ferro, executive VP, Disney Media Sales

& Marketing, says Disney had a strong fourth quarter. Budgets and pricing look

good in scatter. "We are very optimistic about what this upfront could be," she

says.

Nickelodeon's competitors are taking different approaches.

Instead of a big New York event, Turner Broadcasting's

Cartoon Network is doing a road show of individual presentations for

advertisers and agencies. The network has already held about 20 presentations,

according to Joe Hogan, executive VP of young adults ad sales at Turner. "We

are getting questions about how kids are interacting with our brands across multiple

screens and what folks can do with us from a licensing and merchandising

perspective," Hogan says.

The network is pitching a balanced and consistent schedule

as well. "It's important for folks to put their fair share of investment on

Cartoon Network," Hogan says. While not venturing a guess as to how big the

overall kids market will be, Hogan says that unlike past years, "the big

difference is the momentum that we have is real, and the gap is really

closing."

Disney is holding its upfront event March 12. The children

of buyers and clients are invited, like last year. "Not everyone has a

4-year-old, and the reality is when clients are there and they see the reaction

and the engagement that kids have with our talent and our content, nothing

sells it better," says Ferro.

Ferro adds that while Nick remains the leading ad vehicle

for reaching kids, "the fact that Disney Channel passed Nickelodeon last year

to become the No. 1 channel across all the key kids demos was really important

for us."

Disney is pitching sponsorships on its noncommercial Disney

Channel as well as spots on commercial networks like Disney XD. The company

also has websites, a radio network and new Watch Disney tablet apps to sell.

"We really integrate across all of the platforms and all of the businesses,"

Ferro says.

As Nickelodeon stumbled last year, upstart networks picked

up some of the slack. Disney XD, The Hub and Sprout each posted double-digit ad

revenue gains.

The Hub, a joint venture of Discovery Communications and Hasbro,

threw an upfront event last year. This year, the net is doing one-on-ones. "We

always felt-especially being still new and so small, but growing-that having

the ability to sit with clients, understand their business, crafting ideas, has

been beneficial," says Brooke Goldstein, senior VP of ad sales.

And the number of clients buying The Hub to reach young kids

and moms watching classic characters like the Care Bears together has grown

from 70 a year ago to more than 140 today, Goldstein adds.

"I think it's going to be a strong upfront," she says. "More

advertisers are looking for outlets with content they feel comfortable with."

Sprout is also approaching the upfront on a one-on-one

basis. It plans to have a fall slate of original programming to announce for

the first time, including The Chica Show's

return, says president Sandy Wax. The net reports ad revenue was up 20% last

year-even more if Sprout's Saturday-morning block on NBC is counted.

"Look at the networks that are growing- it tends to be the

upstarts," Wax says. "And some of the more entrenched bigger guys, like some of

the Nickelodeon networks, are still seeing some ratings softness. We've got

such a strong ratings story and such a strong brand story that we're really

optimistic."