Reebok Flexes Its Fitness Muscles With New Marketing Runs

Reebok has a desire to perspire, which goes back to its

origins more than 115 years ago and was re-energized with the recent creation

of its campaign, "The Sport of Fitness."

Reebok can trace its history back to 1895, and was

officially named Reebok in 1958, but its U.S. resurgence came in 2005, when Adidas

acquired the company in a deal valued at $3.8 billion.





Last year, Reebok began a concerted effort to become a

leader in the workout, fitness and exercise category. Reebok has maintained

ties with basketball and football, and has continued to build its alliance with

hockey-in particular as an official partner of the NHL-but its current

marketing mojo is built around the "sport of fitness" idea, and a campaign featuring

NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning in exercise and workout settings. The

campaign supported, and in turn was supported by, the expansion and enhancement

of Reebok's CrossFit Games, founded in 2011, which pits people against each

other (and themselves) in intense workout, strength and conditioning events.





In January, Reebok signed a multiyear deal to become lead

sponsor of the Reebok Spartan Race Series, which tests competitors in a number

of progressively difficult obstacles. And the brand invigorated its fitness

message this year with "Live with Fire," a multimedia campaign that

includes TV, print, digital and social media.





Reebok's strategy has, however, come with a price. The

company last year saw its NFL alliance come to an end, with rival Nike becoming

the league's official on-field apparel partner. That and other factors led to

lower sales for Reebok, which in turn led Adidas late last year to cut its 2015

sales forecast for Reebok from about $3.9 billion to $2.6 billion. Still, as Adidas

CEO Herbert Hainer said during an international financial conference call

recently, "We are sticking with Reebok."





(Speaking of "sticking with," while Reebok's lead agency is

McGarryBowen, N.Y., company execs said it will switch agencies in spring

2014 to DDB, New York.)





Yan Martin is head of global brand marketing for Reebok (and

a Spartan Games participant). He has been with Reebok since 2007, first as VP, product

and marketing, hockey, at Reebok/CCM, then as VP and head of the running

business unit. He speaks here about the pros, cons and heavy lifting involved

with building and marketing the Sport of Fitness brand campaign.



Are you seeing that your messages from Live With Fire

and Sport of Fitness are resonating with consumers and that they are

associating fitness with Reebok?



For lack of a better term, this is a work in progress. The Sport of Fitness

launched a new point of view for the brand, positioning fitness as a

cornerstone for the brand. Historically, team sports have been more dominant at

Reebok. Now we are focusing with CrossFit on the sport of fitness and that is a

unique aspect of training. So first we needed to raise consumer awareness that

something different was happening with the brand.



How has that continued to evolve in 2013?



How we are evolving the message from a creative standpoint in 2013 is that we

are widening our point of view on fitness. Where it originally talked about

fitness, now running is prominent, there is dance, yoga, walking, really

establishing our territory as a fitness brand. We are saying these are the

spaces where we will play. From a consumer standpoint, I don't think it is unfamiliar

for them to see Reebok there, when you look at the heritage of the brand, where

the brand was born. It is a brand born in fitness. So we are really going back

to the roots of the brand but presenting it in a contemporary and what we think

is a very progressive way in 2013.



How important have the Reebok CrossFit Games become to

the overall strategy?



It's growing. It's definitely a grass-roots movement. It is what it is

primarily because of the community that is supporting it. It also is engrained

in the culture in Reebok. I believe we have more than 1,000 employees who

participate in the CrossFit Games or are 'CrossFitters' on a weekly basis. The

power of doing workouts in a community makes it very rewarding in what you can

accomplish. The participants make it what it is. It is an organic [movement].

But the CrossFit Games bring it to a level of aspiration when you see the best

in the world participating. But it is the people and the community in it who

are really driving the growth of CrossFit.



Reebok recently signed a deal to become the presenting

sponsor of Spartan Race. Is that a move to attract people who are serious

marathon and endurance participants as opposed to the CrossFit workout/exercise

demographic?



Actually, that is a misperception about the comparison between the two events.

We see a lot of alignment between the two. There are [competing companies] in

the obstacle-racing category, but we feel that Spartan Race is right in the

middle. There is a three-mile event for people who want to do their first

obstacle-course racing. There is a 13-mile race for people who really want to

challenge themselves. And there is one in-between. So it is accessible and

still as challenging as you want to push yourself. And what we want is for

people to challenge themselves.



How did the alliance with Spartan Race come about?



I was the one who approached Spartan Race and Joe Desena, one of the founders.

I drove up to Vermont [where they are based] to meet with Joe. I felt that the

way they approached their events was unique, but also had some similarities

with CrossFit and the way we as a brand believe in the power of community. We

believe that people can become better if they push themselves, and that they

can accomplish more working with others in something such as CrossFit and

Spartan Race. That's what Joe created with Spartan Race. People might not think

they can run while dealing with obstacles like climbing over an eight-foot wall

or swinging on a rope between trees. But when they do, they realize that they

have something inside of them they didn't expect. So when I met with Joe, that's

how they presented their philosophy to me.



Did the alliance happen at that first meeting?



It was a very informal discussion. I don't think they expected Reebok to approach

them with a sponsorship proposal. But from a mindset standpoint, we actually

have the same vision about people and why they would become involved with

Spartan Race and why we as a brand would do these types of activities.



How involved will Reebok be with Spartan Race as far

as marketing, branding, course signage and other activation?



As part of being the presenting sponsor for Spartan Race, we are the exclusive

provider of footwear and apparel. We are working with them to develop a line of

shoes and [apparel] specifically for Spartan Race and obstacle course events,

which entails specific running shoes and more waterproof and water-resistant

apparel. We will have presence at each event, signage, people from Reebok

talking about Spartan Race and our role. There is Internet presence now, and we

are looking at growing the marketing presence and becoming more involved with

on-site and long-term activation.



Reebok is an official partner of the NHL, and there is

a website attached to Live With Fire that features players including John

Tavares of the New York Islanders, Maxime Talbot of the Philadelphia Flyers and

Matt Duchene of the Colorado Avalanche. Is that a marketing strategy that will

grow?

That part of the campaign is organic for us. It's running only in Canada.

Our brand is very successful in hockey and with the NHL. We knew that some of

the NHL players were doing CrossFit as part of their training, so we felt that

for the Canadian market it would be an interesting way to combine our equity in

Canada's national sport with the unique position of our brand.



The category of cross-fit training and exercising is

growing, and it also seems to be more crowded than ever with such companies

as Nike, Under Armour and Reebok-parent Adidas expanding their presence. What

is Reebok doing to differentiate itself and have its message resonate with

consumers?



How we approach it is what sets us apart from everyone else. The core proposition

of those other brands-be it Nike or Under Armour-is about team sports or

putting professional athletes on a pedestal. It is not about the everyday

individual/athlete becoming not just a better athlete, but a better person.

Their proposition puts a premium on performance ahead of realizing yourself as

an individual and realizing your potential as a person more than just as an

athlete. If you look at our Live With Fire campaign, there is no asset there.

It's all about regular people pushing themselves through regular fitness

activities. We believe that sets us apart.



Are sportswear and sports shoe companies putting too

much emphasis on using pro athletes to sell merchandise?



To be honest, we believe that over the years-and we have been part of it-[sports

brands] have created this society of fans who look up to athletes rather than a

society that is built around exercising and movement for the betterment of the

group. Now we are going back and saying that we believe it starts with the

individual and that fitness can make a difference for all of us and not just

aspirational for professional athletes.



Do you see a reverse strategy, where regular

individuals who participate in CrossFit or Spartan Race become celebrities

within the category who others look up to and who can star in marketing

campaigns to inspire others?



It could happen. But star or celebrity are not necessarily the right

words. What I would say is that they become the aspiration of how you can fully

realize your potential through these activities. There are people at Reebok who

are coaches at CrossFit and are elite athletes who have finished top-ten in the

world. But they are very accessible. They are not inaccessible the way a

professional athlete might be. [This is] clearly an aspiration. They are role

models for what you could become through these activities.



Looking ahead through 2013 and beyond, what do you see

for Reebok and where it's going?



We plan to stay the course. We really believe in what we are doing. There have

been two steps to this point. Last year, we announced what we were about and

having people see the direction Reebok was taking and getting them to start

seeing Reebok the way we want them to see Reebok. As more people understand

that, more of our initiatives will be engaging people one-on-one, throughout

the events and partnerships we have and also in the way we marketing our brand.

Social and digital platforms will play a bigger role. We are definitely fully

vested in what we are doing as a brand. We believe that at the core. And we

believe that our message is pretty powerful.



This Q&A was reprinted with permission of

NYSportsJournalism.com.