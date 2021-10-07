Redbox Fills Out App Support Checklist with PlayStation Consoles

Finding little ways to get into the news cycle every day as it completes a SPAC-led IPO, Redbox announced Thursday that its fast-emerging streaming app is now supported by PlayStation 5, and soon, Sony's legacy PlayStation 4 video game console, as well.

Every platform counts for the Redbox app, as the company is planning an aggressive but late push into the ad-supported side of the Streaming Wars. Redbox's business plan is to serve "late-adopter" streaming consumers, many of whom are already signed up to the ranks of Redbox's 40 million-plus kiosk users.

Of course, if you're trying to appeal to consumers who may not be super-comfortable around IP technology--even basic stuff like streaming sticks and smart TVs--you probably don't want to complicate things further by not having your app supported by major platforms.

Perusing Redbox's list of support OTT platforms reveals compatibility with Roku, Android TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as Vizio, Samsung and LG on the proprietary smart TV OS side, and Xbox gaming consoles.

Two weeks ago, Redbox announced support on Vewd-powered devices and smart TVs.

There's support for iOS and Android mobile devices, too.

Still pending, however: Support on one of the biggest platforms of all, Amazon Fire TV.

Also read: Redbox CEO Galen Smith: Why 40 Million ‘Late-Adopter’ Customers Will ‘Make the Digital Shift With Us’

“We have so much great content to discover, and we’re constantly adding more films and TV shows, as well as free TV channels. I know PlayStation 5 users will find something to enjoy on Redbox, which will soon be available on PlayStation 4 as well," said Chris Yates, general manager of Redbox On Demand.