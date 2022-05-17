Rebel Wilson Movie 'Senior Year' (Semi) Bright Spot Amid Netflix's Slowest Week in Nine Months - Netflix Global Top 10
By Daniel Frankel published
In an exceptionally lightly viewed week on Netflix, only the Spanish fantasy thriller 'Welcome to Eden' cracked 60 million viewing minutes
The Rebel Wilson comedy film Senior Year drew just under 60 million hours of streaming on Netflix's global platform last week, making it the most watched English-language show of any kind for the week of May 9-15, according to Netflix's Global Top 10 tracker.
The light comedy, which stars Wilson as a 37-year-old long-term coma survivor trying to quickly pick up her high school cheerleading career where she left off 20 years prior, was one of the few bright spots on what was the slowest Netflix viewing week since late-August of last year.
Only the debut of Spanish-language original series Welcome to Eden (62.5 million viewing minutes) was able to crack the 60 million hour viewing mark last week.
The final seven episode of Ozark drew just over 48.6 million viewing hours to lead English-language series, besting the disappointing series adaptation of Michael Connolly novel The Lincoln Lawyer.
