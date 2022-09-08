RDK Software Stack Now Touts 100 Million Device Deployments

The Reference Design Kit (RDK), an open-source software standard jointly managed by Comcast, Liberty Global and Charter Communications, has announced proliferation into 100 million CPE devices globally, up from 80 million announced in May 2021.

RDK Management also said that the number of technology companies using and contributing code in the “RDK community” has reached 600, up from around 500 a year ago.

RDK deployed in everything from pay TV set-top boxes to fixed 5G wireless gateways. Service providers using the standard in their devices include: Atlantic Broadband, BCN, Claro, Comcast, Cox, Deutsche Telekom, J:COM, KabelPlus, Liberty Global, Mediacom, Megacable Melita, NOS, Nuuday, Rogers Communications, SFR (part of Altice Europe), Shaw, Sky, Stofa, Telcom Argentina, Toya, Vectra, Vidéotron, Vodafone, VOO, VTR, WOW and Ziggo.

“Surpassing 100 million RDK device deployments is a testament to the central role RDK now plays at cable, telco, and satellite providers around the globe,” said Jason Briggs, president and general manager of RDK.

“RDK has evolved into a versatile software platform that provides operators with consistency and efficiencies across CPE manufacturers, chipset suppliers, and their diverse footprints of transport networks," Briggs added. "Members of the community are also exploring new ways to extend the use of RDK into other areas, such as connected TVs, 5G fixed wireless gateways, and more. It’s certainly an exciting time for RDK, and our team is fully committed to providing the support and tools our community needs to achieve their technical and business objectives.” ▪️