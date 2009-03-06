Trending

Ratings: 'Burn Notice' Finishes Strong

By

The second season finale of Burn Notice on USA continued to establish the series as one of the stronger performers on cable, drawing a series high 2.74 million P18-49 and more than 6 million total viewers.

That is despite competition from a new ER on NBC and Eleventh Hour on CBS.

Burn Notice is the top series on cable to date this year in the demo, including new episodes of TNT powerhouse The Closer.