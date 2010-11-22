Rainbow Media Names New Ad Sales Posts

Rainbow Media realigned the responsibilities of two of its

top ad sales executives.

Bill Rosolie, who has been executive VP, advertising sales

for AMC, was named executive VP, Rainbow National Services, Ad Sales. In that

position, Rosolie will oversee the digital sales efforts of Rainbow's

five national networks-AMC, IFC, Sundance, WE tv and Wedding

Central-including increasing revenue from VOD advertising and from

initiatives working with Canoe Venture. He will also be in charge of direct

response advertising.

Scott Collins, who has been executive VP, ad sales for WE

and Wedding Central, will add AMC ad sales to his portfolio.

"Bill has an impressive

track record of delivering consistently strong results at AMC and I look

forward to having him work across the company to take advantage of tremendous

new revenue opportunities, especially in the digital space," Arlene

Manos, president of national ad sales for Rainbow Media, said in a statement.

Both executives report to Manos.

"Under Scott's

direction, I'm confident AMC ad sales will continue to grow, especially

as marketers recognize the value of the network as a home to premium television

on basic cable," Manos added.