Rainbow Media Names New Ad Sales Posts
Rainbow Media realigned the responsibilities of two of its
top ad sales executives.
Bill Rosolie, who has been executive VP, advertising sales
for AMC, was named executive VP, Rainbow National Services, Ad Sales. In that
position, Rosolie will oversee the digital sales efforts of Rainbow's
five national networks-AMC, IFC, Sundance, WE tv and Wedding
Central-including increasing revenue from VOD advertising and from
initiatives working with Canoe Venture. He will also be in charge of direct
response advertising.
Scott Collins, who has been executive VP, ad sales for WE
and Wedding Central, will add AMC ad sales to his portfolio.
"Bill has an impressive
track record of delivering consistently strong results at AMC and I look
forward to having him work across the company to take advantage of tremendous
new revenue opportunities, especially in the digital space," Arlene
Manos, president of national ad sales for Rainbow Media, said in a statement.
Both executives report to Manos.
"Under Scott's
direction, I'm confident AMC ad sales will continue to grow, especially
as marketers recognize the value of the network as a home to premium television
on basic cable," Manos added.
