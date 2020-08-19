Rachel Weisz to Star in ‘Dead Ringers’ Series on Amazon

Rachel Weisz will star in series Dead Ringers on Amazon, her first television role. She will executive produce as well. The series is based on a thriller film from 1988 that starred Jeremy Irons and had David Cronenberg as director. Amazon called its series “a modern take.”

Alice Birch will write and executive produce. Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television are producing the show.

Weisz will play the Mantle twins, who share drugs, lovers and “an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront,” according to Amazon.

“As one of today’s most accomplished and versatile actresses, Rachel Weisz will captivate the Amazon Prime Video global audience with her take on these two ruthless, twisted characters,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television, Amazon Studios. “This update to Dead Ringers explores the darker side of medicine, obsession, and the human condition, making it a compelling addition to our slate of Amazon Original series.”

Sue Naegle, chief content officer at Annapurna, called Dead Ringers “a thrilling tale about ambition, self-interest, and the manipulation of power.”

Weisz’s movies include The Bourne Legacy, The Deep Blue Sea and The Favourite.

“I am so lucky to have such brilliant partners in Annapurna and Amazon Studios, and I’m thrilled to be collaborating with the exceptionally talented Alice Birch. I can’t wait to go on this journey with all of them,” said Weisz.

Birch also works on well-received Hulu drama Normal People.

Dead Ringers is executive produced by Weisz, Birch and Stacy O’Neil, along with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Annapurna Television, and James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall for Morgan Creek.