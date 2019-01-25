Rachael Ray, Food Network Ink Multiplatform Pact

Food Network and Rachael Ray have agreed to a deal that includes fresh episodes of her series 30 Minute Meals, and a new companion series on digital platforms. The “reimagined” 30 Minute Meals, in Food Network’s words, starts production later this month and premieres April 1. The show sees Ray offer viewers real-time cooking instructions with time-saving tips.

30 Minute Meals debuted in 2001. It will have 30 episodes in 30 days on Food Network and online.

"Rachael Ray is a culinary firebrand as evidenced by her success across her television shows, magazine, books, live events, philanthropy, and all of her businesses," said Courtney White, Food Network president. "Her time-saving and creative ideas for whipping up delicious meals at home are perfect for the home cook of any level, while her infectious energy and enthusiasm make viewers feel like they are right there cooking along with her in the kitchen. We can't wait to deliver more time with Rachael for her fans."

Daytime show Rachael Ray launched in 2006. Ray has also hosted Rachael Ray's Kids Cook-Off, Worst Cooks in America and Week In A Day on Food Network.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring 30 Minute Meals to a whole new generation of fans," said Ray. "We are rolling deep this time around, proving to everyone that, yes, these are really meals you can cook in 30 minutes or less. And our show will now be part of Food Network's on-demand offering, so our friends can actually binge-watch their meals. April is usually rainy here in New York City, but this spring will shine for us with 30 brand-new 30 Minute Meals."