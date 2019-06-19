‘Queer Eye’ Returns to Netflix July 19

Netflix has picked up Queer Eye for a fourth and fifth season, with season four premiering July 19. Season four has the Fab Five in Kansas City, and season five sees them in Philadelphia. That season airs in 2020.

“Queer Eye returns ready to transform the stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the Fab Five,” said Netflix. “Now in its fourth season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors of taste return to Kansas City to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.”

The Fab Five includes Antoni Porowski (food & wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture) and Tan France (fashion).

Queer Eye For the Straight Guy debuted on Bravo in 2003. Netflix grabbed the dormant show in 2018.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane is showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman executive produce for ITV Entertainment.