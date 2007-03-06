Program Partners Clears Degrassi High: The Next Generation in 70% of Country
Program Partners has cleared new drama Degrassi High: The Next Generation in 70% of the country.
The syndicated series debuts in the fall and is now cleared in 18 of the top 20 markets. The show currently airs on MTV's N Network, where it is the top-rated show.
The show is targeted to the early fringe time periods between 3 p.m.to 5 p.m.
