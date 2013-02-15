Primetime Ratings: 'Zero Hour' Posts ABC's Lowest-Rated In-Season Scripted Debut

ABC's debut of new thriller Zero Hour struggled with

just a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 and 6.3 million total viewers on Thursday,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was down 41% from what Last

Resort premiered to in that space, but up a tenth from that series' finale

on Jan. 24. The debut was ABC's lowest-rated in-season bow for a scripted show

(the previous low was The Whole Truth's 1.5 rating in September 2010).

Grey's Anatomy fell 13% to a series-low 2.7 and Scandal

was flat with its series-high of 2.8. ABC was in third for the night with an

overall 2.3 rating/7 share.

CBS won the night with an overall 3.3/10. The Big Bang

Theory declined 13% to a 5.4, Two and a Half Men dropped 7% to a 3.8

and Person of Interest was down 3% to a 3.0. Elementary remained

even with a 2.2.

Fox took second with a 2.7/8. American Idol declined

12% to a 3.6 while Glee fell 23% to a 1.7.

Community suffered a huge drop in its second week

back, tumbling 42% to a series-low 1.1. Parks and Recreation declined

25% to a 1.5 and a one-hour Office was down a tenth to a 2.0. NBC

finished in fourth with a 1.5/4.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.8/2. The Vampire

Diaries was down two tenths in the net's targeted 18-34 demo to a 1.0,

while also dropping a tenth with 18-49s to a 1.0 as well. Beauty and the

Beast fell a tenth in each to a 0.4 and 0.5, respectively.