Primetime Ratings: 'Zero Hour' Posts ABC's Lowest-Rated In-Season Scripted Debut
ABC's debut of new thriller Zero Hour struggled with
just a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 and 6.3 million total viewers on Thursday,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was down 41% from what Last
Resort premiered to in that space, but up a tenth from that series' finale
on Jan. 24. The debut was ABC's lowest-rated in-season bow for a scripted show
(the previous low was The Whole Truth's 1.5 rating in September 2010).
Grey's Anatomy fell 13% to a series-low 2.7 and Scandal
was flat with its series-high of 2.8. ABC was in third for the night with an
overall 2.3 rating/7 share.
CBS won the night with an overall 3.3/10. The Big Bang
Theory declined 13% to a 5.4, Two and a Half Men dropped 7% to a 3.8
and Person of Interest was down 3% to a 3.0. Elementary remained
even with a 2.2.
Fox took second with a 2.7/8. American Idol declined
12% to a 3.6 while Glee fell 23% to a 1.7.
Community suffered a huge drop in its second week
back, tumbling 42% to a series-low 1.1. Parks and Recreation declined
25% to a 1.5 and a one-hour Office was down a tenth to a 2.0. NBC
finished in fourth with a 1.5/4.
The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.8/2. The Vampire
Diaries was down two tenths in the net's targeted 18-34 demo to a 1.0,
while also dropping a tenth with 18-49s to a 1.0 as well. Beauty and the
Beast fell a tenth in each to a 0.4 and 0.5, respectively.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.