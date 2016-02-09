Primetime Ratings: ‘X-Files’ Holding Up, Fox Wins

Fox took the primetime broadcast battle Monday, posting a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. ABC was just off the pace at 2.0/6, then CBS at 1.8/6, NBC at 1.1/4 and The CW at 0.4/1.

For Fox, The X-Files did a 2.5, down 4% from last week, then Lucifer was off 11% to 1.7.

On ABC, The Bachelor grew 9% to a 2.4, and Castle returned to a 1.1.

For CBS, Supergirl was up 20% to a 1.8 then Scorpion up 5% to a 2.0. In the 10 p.m. hour, NCIS: Los Angeles rated a 1.6, up 7%.

NBC had Superstore at a flat 1.4 and Telenovela grew 13% to 0.9. The Biggest Loser was up 10% to 1.1.

On The CW, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend rated a flat 0.4 and Jane the Virgin was down 33% to 0.3.