Primetime Ratings: 'Wonderland' Debuts Below 'Last Resort'

ABC's Once Upon a Time

inWonderland got off to a slow start on Thursday, premiering to a 1.7

rating with adults 18-49 and 5.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m., according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Once Upon a Time

spinoff was 23% below what the canceled Last

Resort premiered to in that time slot last fall. Leading out of Wonderland, Grey's Anatomy was down 10% to a 2.8, while Scandal dipped 14% from last week's series high, but still easily won

the 10 p.m. hour.

ABC placed second overall with a 2.5 rating/7 share.

In its second week, CBS' The

Millers retained 94% of last week's premiere, losing just two tenths to a

3.1. Leading into Millers, The Big Bang Theory shed 6% to fall to

4.9. The Crazy Ones dipped another 17%

to a 2.4 and Two and a Half Men slid a

tenth to a 2.3.

CBS won the night with a 2.8/8.

Glee's Cory Monteith tribute episode

posted the show's best rating in the demo since last September with a 2.8,

which was also 75% over last week. Earlier, The

X Factor was down a tenth to a 1.9. Fox took third with a 2.4/7.

NBC's Sean Saves the

World fell 29% to a 1.0 in its second week while TheMichael J. Fox Show

dipped 29% to a 1.2. Earlier, Parks &

Recreation was even with last week's 1.2, while Welcome to the Family tumbled 27% to a meager 0.8 rating for its

second episode. At 10 p.m. Parenthood dropped 20% to a 1.2. NBC was

in fourth with a 1.1/3.

Rounding out the night was the CW, which was pre-empted in New

York for NFL football, with a 0.9/3. Vampire Diaries was down a tenth to a 1.1

with 18-49s and a 1.2 in the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo.